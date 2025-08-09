Trump is threatened with the withdrawal of Harvard University patents — what happened

The administration of US President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke Harvard University's patents worth hundreds of millions of dollars, accusing it of failing to comply with federal research grant laws.

Trump fights Harvard: what is known

This is stated in a letter from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to Harvard President Alan Garber.

In the letter, Lutnick stated that the university is failing to fulfill its obligations to American taxpayers, which paves the way for a process that could result in the government confiscating the institution's patents under the Baye-Dole Act. Share

Harvard has until September 5 to prove it complies with the requirements, including whether it favors manufacturing in the United States, or risk losing its patents.

The government may also license Harvard patents to third parties.

"This unprecedented action is yet another retaliation against Harvard for defending its rights and freedoms," a university spokesman said.

He assured that the institution is committed to upholding the Baye-Dole Act, ensuring that the public has access to and can benefit from the many innovations that are created through federally funded research at Harvard.

The move is the latest escalation in the White House's fight with Harvard over more than $2 billion in suspended federal funding, as the two sides negotiate a possible settlement. Share

This is also the first time the administration has used the Commerce Department and patent law in its pressure campaign against Harvard and other elite educational institutions.