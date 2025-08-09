Trump is threatened with the withdrawal of Harvard University patents — what happened

The administration of US President Donald Trump has threatened to revoke Harvard University's patents worth hundreds of millions of dollars, accusing it of failing to comply with federal research grant laws.
Points of attention
- Harvard University is facing the threat of having its patents worth hundreds of millions of dollars revoked by the Trump administration for allegedly violating federal research grant laws.
- The administration has given Harvard until September 5 to demonstrate compliance with US manufacturing preference requirements or risk losing its patents, sparking a conflict between the two parties.
- The unprecedented move by the White House marks a significant escalation in its ongoing battle with Harvard over more than $2 billion in suspended federal funding, as negotiations for a possible settlement continue.
Trump fights Harvard: what is known
This is stated in a letter from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to Harvard President Alan Garber.
Harvard has until September 5 to prove it complies with the requirements, including whether it favors manufacturing in the United States, or risk losing its patents.
The government may also license Harvard patents to third parties.
"This unprecedented action is yet another retaliation against Harvard for defending its rights and freedoms," a university spokesman said.
He assured that the institution is committed to upholding the Baye-Dole Act, ensuring that the public has access to and can benefit from the many innovations that are created through federally funded research at Harvard.
This is also the first time the administration has used the Commerce Department and patent law in its pressure campaign against Harvard and other elite educational institutions.
A US federal court is considering a case brought by Harvard University against the Trump administration, related to a $2.6 billion cut in government funding to the world-renowned educational institution.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-