Trump removed Rosoboronexport and a number of banks from Russia from US sanctions.

The US has lifted a number of sanctions on Russia: what is known

US President Donald Trump, while lifting sanctions against Syria, "accidentally" removed some Russian institutions, banks and individuals from the list of restrictions. Among other things, Rosoboronexport, which supplies Russian weapons to other countries, was exempted from sanctions.

Thus, among those excluded from US sanctions was the former president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and former head of Kalmykia (a subject of the Russian Federation), Kirsan Ilyumzhinov. Share

In 2015, Ilyumzhinov was accused of supporting the regime of dictator Bashar Assad and his assets in the United States were frozen.

In addition to Ilyumzhinov, the US "accidentally" excluded from sanctions:

The Russian Financial Alliance Bank, owned by the aforementioned Ilyumzhinov;

Tempbank (deprived of license in Russia in 2017);

"Mir Business Bank" is a Russian legal entity of the sanctioned Iranian Bank Melli Iran;

Russian state bank RFK-Bank;

Federal State Enterprise "Promsyreimport";

the company "Global Concepts Group" associated with the Russian Federation;

the Russian-affiliated company "STG Logistics";

Global Vision Group, a company affiliated with the Russian Federation;

Maritime Assistance company affiliated with the Russian Federation;

the state-owned company Rosoboronexport, which is a state intermediary for the export and import of weapons.

Ilyumzhinov himself has already stated that he is ready to meet with Trump, thank him, and play a game of chess.

According to media reports, Ilyumzhinov is generally a man of miracles — yes, in 1997 he claimed to have been abducted by aliens. But that didn't stop him from becoming a businessman, the head of Kalmykia, and the president of FIDE.