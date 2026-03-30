Trump "looks forward" to Lukashenko at Peace Council meeting

US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as part of a meeting of the Peace Council.
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- US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko at the Peace Council, focusing on cooperation and relations development between the US and Belarus.
- Over 500 political prisoners have been released in Belarus with Trump's support, reflecting a positive step towards human rights improvement in the country.
Trump announced a meeting with Lukashenko
He reported this to Truth Social.
According to him, thus, the total number of prisoners whom Lukashenko has released from custody since May last year has exceeded 500 people.
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