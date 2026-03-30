Trump "looks forward" to Lukashenko at Peace Council meeting
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Politics
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Trump "looks forward" to Lukashenko at Peace Council meeting

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as part of a meeting of the Peace Council.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Alexander Lukashenko at the Peace Council, focusing on cooperation and relations development between the US and Belarus.
  • Over 500 political prisoners have been released in Belarus with Trump's support, reflecting a positive step towards human rights improvement in the country.

Trump announced a meeting with Lukashenko

He reported this to Truth Social.

Last week, my Special Representative for Belarus, John Cole, after negotiations with President Alexander Lukashenko, secured the release of another 250 political prisoners.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, thus, the total number of prisoners whom Lukashenko has released from custody since May last year has exceeded 500 people.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Lukashenko (ed.) for this and look forward to the next meeting of the Peace Council with him.

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