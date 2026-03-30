Trump "looks forward" to Lukashenko at Peace Council meeting

US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko as part of a meeting of the Peace Council.

Trump announced a meeting with Lukashenko

He reported this to Truth Social.

Last week, my Special Representative for Belarus, John Cole, after negotiations with President Alexander Lukashenko, secured the release of another 250 political prisoners. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, thus, the total number of prisoners whom Lukashenko has released from custody since May last year has exceeded 500 people.