The ex-president of the USA and the key candidate from the Republican Party in this year's presidential elections, Donald Trump, made a number of scandalous statements about Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

What did Trump promise and what did he scare his own voters with

During a speech at a campaign rally in Montgomery County, Ohio, on March 16, Trump cynically stated that his defeat in the upcoming US presidential election this fall would supposedly mean the end of democracy in the country.

Trump again began to claim that he lost the 2020 election due to alleged "rigging".

However, as before, he could not provide any confirmation of his own statements.

If we don't win this election, I don't think you're going to have another election in this country," Trump defiantly declared. Share

He also began to threaten the USA with an incomprehensible "blood bath" in the event of his own defeat in the elections.

Trump also promised to impose tariffs on imported cars entering the United States.

His representatives, when they were asked to explain what Donald Trump meant, drew attention to the publication of a New York Times journalist on the X social network.

It noted that these words of the politician were heard against the background of discussions related to the automobile industry and the US economy.

James Singer, a spokesman for Joe Biden's campaign, was asked to respond to Trump's "bloodbath" comment.

He condemned Trump's "extremism" as well as "his thirst for revenge" and "threats of political violence."

What is known about Trump's accusations against Volodymyr Zelenskyi

During his speech, Trump, as expected, began criticizing US aid to Ukraine.

He called President Volodymyr Zelenskyi the "greatest salesman" in history.