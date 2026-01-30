Trump recognized the actions of the Cuban government as a threat to US national security
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump recognized the actions of the Cuban government as a threat to US national security

The White House
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over Cuba and is threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to the Cuban communist regime.

Points of attention

  • President Trump declared a national emergency in response to the Cuban government's policies deemed as a threat to US national security and foreign policy.
  • The Trump administration introduced measures such as imposing tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba to increase pressure on the Cuban regime accused of collaborating with foreign spy agencies and supporting terrorist groups.

Trump threatens Cuba: what is known

It states that Trump signed a corresponding executive order, according to which the policies and actions of the Cuban government pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

To eliminate it, he ordered the creation of a tariff mechanism that would allow the US to impose additional duties on imports from foreign countries that "directly or indirectly sell or otherwise supply any petroleum to Cuba."

As stated in the White House, this step marks a significant increase in US pressure on the Cuban government, aimed at protecting American national security and foreign policy interests.

The report states that the Cuban authorities "collaborate with numerous enemy countries," placing their military and intelligence facilities on its territory.

For example, Cuba is home to Russia's largest foreign electronic intelligence center, which is involved in stealing confidential information that constitutes national security from the United States.

They also stated that Cuba is home to Russia's largest foreign electronic intelligence facility, which "is trying to steal confidential information about US national security."

In addition, the Trump administration claims, Cuba continues to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of intelligence and defense and "welcomes transnational terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas."

The US also accused the Cuban regime of persecuting and torturing political opponents, suppressing freedom of speech and the press, and taking revenge on the families of political prisoners.

The United States has zero tolerance for the predatory actions of the communist Cuban regime.

Trump added that the administration will seek to hold the Cuban regime accountable while supporting the Cuban people's aspirations for a free and democratic society. The executive order is set to take effect on Friday, January 30.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cuba rejects Trump's ultimatum to make a deal with the US
Cuba
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A photo portrait of Trump and Putin appeared in the White House
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to invest public funds in babies — what is known
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?