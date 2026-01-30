Trump recognized the actions of the Cuban government as a threat to US national security

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over Cuba and is threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to the Cuban communist regime.

Trump threatens Cuba: what is known

It states that Trump signed a corresponding executive order, according to which the policies and actions of the Cuban government pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

To eliminate it, he ordered the creation of a tariff mechanism that would allow the US to impose additional duties on imports from foreign countries that "directly or indirectly sell or otherwise supply any petroleum to Cuba." Share

As stated in the White House, this step marks a significant increase in US pressure on the Cuban government, aimed at protecting American national security and foreign policy interests.

The report states that the Cuban authorities "collaborate with numerous enemy countries," placing their military and intelligence facilities on its territory.

For example, Cuba is home to Russia's largest foreign electronic intelligence center, which is involved in stealing confidential information that constitutes national security from the United States.

In addition, the Trump administration claims, Cuba continues to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of intelligence and defense and "welcomes transnational terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas."

The US also accused the Cuban regime of persecuting and torturing political opponents, suppressing freedom of speech and the press, and taking revenge on the families of political prisoners.

The United States has zero tolerance for the predatory actions of the communist Cuban regime.