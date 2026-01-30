Trump recognized the actions of the Cuban government as a threat to US national security

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over Cuba and is threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to the Cuban communist regime.
Points of attention
- President Trump declared a national emergency in response to the Cuban government's policies deemed as a threat to US national security and foreign policy.
- The Trump administration introduced measures such as imposing tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba to increase pressure on the Cuban regime accused of collaborating with foreign spy agencies and supporting terrorist groups.
Trump threatens Cuba: what is known
It states that Trump signed a corresponding executive order, according to which the policies and actions of the Cuban government pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.
As stated in the White House, this step marks a significant increase in US pressure on the Cuban government, aimed at protecting American national security and foreign policy interests.
The report states that the Cuban authorities "collaborate with numerous enemy countries," placing their military and intelligence facilities on its territory.
For example, Cuba is home to Russia's largest foreign electronic intelligence center, which is involved in stealing confidential information that constitutes national security from the United States.
In addition, the Trump administration claims, Cuba continues to deepen cooperation with China in the fields of intelligence and defense and "welcomes transnational terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas."
The US also accused the Cuban regime of persecuting and torturing political opponents, suppressing freedom of speech and the press, and taking revenge on the families of political prisoners.
The United States has zero tolerance for the predatory actions of the communist Cuban regime.
Trump added that the administration will seek to hold the Cuban regime accountable while supporting the Cuban people's aspirations for a free and democratic society. The executive order is set to take effect on Friday, January 30.
