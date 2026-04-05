Trump reveals details of rescue of American pilot from F-15 shot down over Iran

US President Donald Trump said the US military has rescued the second member of the F-15E crew that was shot down over Iran. He said the officer was found injured but is now "safe and sound."

“We found him!” - Trump on the rescue of an American pilot in Iran

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

We found him! Fellow Americans, over the past few hours, the U.S. military has conducted one of the most daring search and rescue operations in U.S. history to rescue one of our incredible aircrew officers, who, by the way, is a highly respected colonel, and I am very pleased to report that he is now safe and sound. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, dozens of aircraft were involved in the mission, and "the commander-in-chief, the defense minister, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his brothers-in-arms were monitoring his location around the clock."

At my direction, the American military sent dozens of planes armed with the world's deadliest weapons to rescue him. He was wounded, but he will be fine. Share

Trump also said that the day before, American forces had separately rescued another crew member from the same plane, but that this was not disclosed at the time so as not to jeopardize the second operation.

This is the first time in military history that two American pilots have been rescued separately, deep in enemy territory. The fact that we were able to conduct both of these operations without losing a single American, or even without any casualties, only proves once again that we have achieved complete dominance and air superiority over Iranian skies.

Recall that in just one day, the US lost two combat aircraft - an F-15E over Iran and an A-10 in the Kuwait area. According to media reports, the A-10 pilot managed to eject and survive, while the fate of the second F-15E crew member remained unknown for some time. During the search and rescue operation, two American helicopters were also fired upon, but were able to leave the area.