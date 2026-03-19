Trump threatens Iran with retaliation over attacks on Qatar gas field

US President Donald Trump said that Israel will no longer attack Iran's South Pars gas field if Tehran does not attack Qatar.

Trump threatens Iran over Qatar attacks

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

Trump acknowledged that Israel, "angry by events" in the Middle East, attacked the large South Pars gas field in Iran. But he said only a "relatively small portion of the field" was affected.

He also claims that the US and Qatar knew nothing at all and were not involved in the attack, adding that Iran was unaware of it, which is why it "unjustly and unjustly attacked part of a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility."

Trump's post

Now Trump promises that there will be no more such attacks on Iran, but there is still a condition.

Israel will not carry out any more attacks on this extremely important and valuable South Pars field, unless Iran decides to recklessly attack a completely harmless person, in this case, Qatar. Donald Trump President of the United States

He added that if an attack on Qatar occurs again, then the US "with or without the help of Israel, will destroy the entire South Pars gas field." According to Trump, this destruction will be "with a force and power that Iran has never seen before."

I do not want to sanction this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term consequences it would have for Iran's future, but if the Qatari LNG facility is attacked again, I will do so without hesitation. Share

Meanwhile, CNN, citing the Qatari Ministry of Defense, writes that Iran has again launched ballistic missiles at the industrial city of Ras Laffan, Qatar's main energy hub. This happened just hours after the previous attack and caused damage.