Trump threatens Iran with retaliation over attacks on Qatar gas field

US President Donald Trump said that Israel will no longer attack Iran's South Pars gas field if Tehran does not attack Qatar.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump warns Iran of retaliation following attacks on Qatar's gas field in the Persian Gulf.
- Trump sets conditions for Israel to cease attacks on Iran's South Pars gas field unless provoked by Iran targeting Qatar.
Trump threatens Iran over Qatar attacks
He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.
Trump acknowledged that Israel, "angry by events" in the Middle East, attacked the large South Pars gas field in Iran. But he said only a "relatively small portion of the field" was affected.
He also claims that the US and Qatar knew nothing at all and were not involved in the attack, adding that Iran was unaware of it, which is why it "unjustly and unjustly attacked part of a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility."
Now Trump promises that there will be no more such attacks on Iran, but there is still a condition.
He added that if an attack on Qatar occurs again, then the US "with or without the help of Israel, will destroy the entire South Pars gas field." According to Trump, this destruction will be "with a force and power that Iran has never seen before."
Meanwhile, CNN, citing the Qatari Ministry of Defense, writes that Iran has again launched ballistic missiles at the industrial city of Ras Laffan, Qatar's main energy hub. This happened just hours after the previous attack and caused damage.
According to QatarEnergy, the previous attack caused significant damage.
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