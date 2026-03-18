Iran attacked the world's largest LNG production complex in Qatar

Iran has fired on the world's largest LNG production complex in Qatar, the industrial city of Ras Laffan.
Points of attention
- Iran targeted the world's largest LNG production complex in Qatar, the industrial city of Ras Laffan, with missile strikes.
- The attack resulted in fires and significant damage, leading to the evacuation of personnel without any reported injuries.
Iran fired at LNG production complex in Qatar
This was reported by QatarEnergy.
Iran launched a missile strike on the Ras Laffan LNG facility in Qatar, the largest such facility in the world.
It is reported that fires broke out and significant damage was caused. Personnel were evacuated, no one was injured.
Iran has previously warned that it will strike energy facilities in the Persian Gulf, specifically the Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia and Ras Laffan. This is Iran's response to Israel's attacks on the South Pars gas field.
Qatar considers this attack a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of its sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond.
On March 2, an Iranian drone attacked a facility in Ras Laffan, forcing QatarEnergy to announce a halt to its liquefied natural gas production.
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