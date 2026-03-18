Iran attacked the world's largest LNG production complex in Qatar

Iran has fired on the world's largest LNG production complex in Qatar, the industrial city of Ras Laffan.

Iran fired at LNG production complex in Qatar

This was reported by QatarEnergy.

Iran launched a missile strike on the Ras Laffan LNG facility in Qatar, the largest such facility in the world.

It is reported that fires broke out and significant damage was caused. Personnel were evacuated, no one was injured.

Iran has previously warned that it will strike energy facilities in the Persian Gulf, specifically the Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia and Ras Laffan. This is Iran's response to Israel's attacks on the South Pars gas field.

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and condemnation of the blatant Iranian attack targeting the industrial city of Ras Laffan, which caused fires that caused significant damage to the facility. Share

Qatar considers this attack a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of its sovereignty, and a direct threat to its national security and regional stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond.

On March 2, an Iranian drone attacked a facility in Ras Laffan, forcing QatarEnergy to announce a halt to its liquefied natural gas production.