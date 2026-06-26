Trump threatens record tariffs on European countries over digital taxes for the US

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries that impose a digital services tax on American companies.

Trump again threatens tariffs on European countries

The US president announced this on his Truth Social network.

In his new threats, Trump primarily addressed European countries, which, according to him, are discussing the introduction of digital taxes that would hit US technology giants.

A number of European countries are discussing the imminent introduction of a digital services tax on American companies. Some of these countries are already close to actually doing so. Let this statement serve as a warning: any country that introduces such a tax will immediately face a 100 percent tariff on all goods sent to the United States of America. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump clarified that these tariffs will take precedence over trade agreements the US has with these countries, "regardless of whether they have been implemented, signed or not." He said that the US 100 percent tariffs would be implemented "immediately."

The US president has previously made similar threats towards France. Trump warned Paris that the US would have no choice but to impose 100% tariffs on French wine if the country did not repeal its digital tax on American tech giants.

Since 2019, France has been applying a 3 percent levy on digital services revenues generated in the country by companies whose revenue exceeds 25 million euros domestically and 750 million euros worldwide.