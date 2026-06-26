Trump threatens record tariffs on European countries over digital taxes for the US

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries that impose a digital services tax on American companies.
Points of attention
- Trump threatens new tariffs on European countries.
- The US President addressed primarily European countries, which, according to him, are discussing the introduction of digital taxes that would hit US technology giants.
Trump again threatens tariffs on European countries
The US president announced this on his Truth Social network.
In his new threats, Trump primarily addressed European countries, which, according to him, are discussing the introduction of digital taxes that would hit US technology giants.
Trump clarified that these tariffs will take precedence over trade agreements the US has with these countries, "regardless of whether they have been implemented, signed or not." He said that the US 100 percent tariffs would be implemented "immediately."
The US president has previously made similar threats towards France. Trump warned Paris that the US would have no choice but to impose 100% tariffs on French wine if the country did not repeal its digital tax on American tech giants.
Since 2019, France has been applying a 3 percent levy on digital services revenues generated in the country by companies whose revenue exceeds 25 million euros domestically and 750 million euros worldwide.
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