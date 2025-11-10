Trump's "big beautiful law" hit Ukrainian refugees in the US — what is known

The Trump administration has decided to suspend or reduce the $210 per person food assistance payment under the SNAP program.

Ukrainian refugees in the US have become victims of Trump's "Big Beautiful Law"

About 300,000 Ukrainian refugees who have temporary protection status in the United States, due to the policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump to reduce social programs within the framework of the so-called "Big Beautiful Law", found themselves in a serious food crisis due to the loss of assistance under the SNAP program.

This was announced by Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of the non-profit organization Hope For Ukraine, during a conversation with podcaster Adamomo Klasfeld.

Boyechko spoke about the threat of suspension of payments to Ukrainian refugees in the United States under the SNAP supplemental food assistance program.

It was a shock wave that went through our entire office and the entire Ukrainian refugee community that is here. Because, actually, at the end of October, they started getting these letters informing them that because of their immigration status, their SNAP benefits would be terminated or significantly reduced. Share

There are about 300,000 Ukrainian refugees in the United States, who came to America to escape a full-scale war. Most of them came on the basis of temporary protected status. This status allows them to stay legally in the United States for two years. All of them are now legally in the United States.

Based on these new changes, which are the result of the "Big Beautiful Bill" (tax and spending cuts at the request of US President Donald Trump, including cuts to social security programs — ed.), I call it the most brutal cut of the "Big Beautiful Bill", actually aimed at the most vulnerable population in the United States. In this case, we are talking about Ukrainian refugees, war refugees, but this affects not only Ukrainian war refugees. This affects everyone who has temporary protection status.

He notes that since November 1, thousands of different people, not just Ukrainians, have lost access to humanitarian assistance under the SNAP program. The average SNAP benefit for one person is $210.

This assistance was extremely important for families with four or six children. One such family loses about a thousand dollars. With this money they could buy food.

According to him, in conditions where it is not known whether the temporary protection status will be extended, and with the loss of SNAP benefits, Ukrainian refugees are faced with a choice — to pay for rent but not to eat, or to eat and be evicted.