Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that European countries are currently in a "pre-war" era.

Tusk calls to prepare for a large-scale war in Europe

The Prime Minister of Poland called on European countries to increase investments in defense production.

According to him, Europe is currently in a situation that has not existed since 1945.

I know it sounds devastating, especially for the younger generation, but we have to get used to the fact that a new era has begun: the pre-war era. I'm not exaggerating, it's becoming clearer every day. War is no longer a concept from the past, — emphasized the head of the Polish government.

Tusk emphasized that currently the threat is the possibility of the implementation of any scenario against the background of Russia's ongoing criminal war against Ukraine.

"In my part of Europe, war is no longer an abstraction and our duty is not to argue, but to act and prepare for defense," said the Polish Prime Minister.

How can Europe strengthen aid to Ukraine and its own defense capabilities

At the persuasion of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, delays of Western partners with the help of Ukraine is a serious mistake of the Western partners.

NATO's former secretary-general noted that North Korea provided Russia with as much ammunition in just one month as the EU transferred to Ukraine in a year.

Russia produces three million projectiles a year, while the United States and Europe together are able to produce only 1.2 million for Kyiv. Despite the enormous economic power of the democratic world, the arsenal of autocracies in Russia, Iran and North Korea is ahead of us, Rasmussen explained.

He warned that if Western partners do not urgently increase military support for Ukraine, the country will find itself in a very difficult situation.

If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, it will mean decades of instability and conflicts in Europe, Rasmussen notes.

He advised the governments of Ukraine's partner countries to conclude long-term contracts with defense manufacturers and reduce the time required for their conclusion.

He also called for simplifying the conditions for holding tenders for defense contracts.

According to him, defense manufacturers must be allowed to amortize investments in new production facilities faster than usual.

Rasmussen also added that sovereign wealth funds, as well as private pension and investment funds, should create special pools for investments in the defense industry. This will make it possible to attract the private capital necessary for the rapid development of the defense industry.