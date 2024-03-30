Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that European countries are currently in a "pre-war" era.
Tusk calls to prepare for a large-scale war in Europe
The Prime Minister of Poland called on European countries to increase investments in defense production.
According to him, Europe is currently in a situation that has not existed since 1945.
Tusk emphasized that currently the threat is the possibility of the implementation of any scenario against the background of Russia's ongoing criminal war against Ukraine.
How can Europe strengthen aid to Ukraine and its own defense capabilities
At the persuasion of former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, delays of Western partners with the help of Ukraine is a serious mistake of the Western partners.
NATO's former secretary-general noted that North Korea provided Russia with as much ammunition in just one month as the EU transferred to Ukraine in a year.
He warned that if Western partners do not urgently increase military support for Ukraine, the country will find itself in a very difficult situation.
He advised the governments of Ukraine's partner countries to conclude long-term contracts with defense manufacturers and reduce the time required for their conclusion.
He also called for simplifying the conditions for holding tenders for defense contracts.
According to him, defense manufacturers must be allowed to amortize investments in new production facilities faster than usual.
Rasmussen also added that sovereign wealth funds, as well as private pension and investment funds, should create special pools for investments in the defense industry. This will make it possible to attract the private capital necessary for the rapid development of the defense industry.
