Poland prepares response to Russia for missile flight and ambassador's demarche

The Polish authorities will make further decisions in connection with the violation of the country's airspace by a Russian missile and the actions of the Russian ambassador, who ignored a summons to the Polish Foreign Ministry over this incident.

Poland condemns the Russian response to the missile incident

Polish Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh said on Polsat News that the act of the Polish ambassador was a sign of contempt.

This is not the first time we have dealt with violations of both the law and international standards. We are in constant contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister, the President, and the National Security Bureau. These should be agreed-upon decisions of the community, because this is the answer of the entire Polish state. Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh The Deputy Prime Minister is the Minister of National Defense of Poland

Kosinyak-Kamysh emphasised that the following steps can be expected in the coming days. According to him, the ambassador's decision was "absolutely wrong".

This is a manifestation of contempt, and we cannot remain indifferent to it, — the minister commented on the words of the Kremlin diplomat, who stated that he was not provided with any evidence of the appearance of the Russian missile. Share

Russian missile in Polish airspace

On March 24, at 05:23 (Kyiv time), the Russian X-101 missile violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds. It happened in the area of Oserdów, Lublin Voivodeship.

Kosiniak-Kamysh noted that the hypothesis that the Russians deliberately violated Polish space cannot be ruled out.

Poland did not shoot down the missile but raised its own and allied aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland summoned the Russian ambassador Serhii Andreev over the incident, but the diplomat ignored the invitation to the ministry.