Poland prepares response to Russia for missile flight and ambassador's demarche

The Polish authorities will make further decisions in connection with the violation of the country's airspace by a Russian missile and the actions of the Russian ambassador, who ignored a summons to the Polish Foreign Ministry over this incident.
Poland condemns the Russian response to the missile incident
Polish Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh said on Polsat News that the act of the Polish ambassador was a sign of contempt.
Kosinyak-Kamysh emphasised that the following steps can be expected in the coming days. According to him, the ambassador's decision was "absolutely wrong".
Russian missile in Polish airspace
On March 24, at 05:23 (Kyiv time), the Russian X-101 missile violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds. It happened in the area of Oserdów, Lublin Voivodeship.
Kosiniak-Kamysh noted that the hypothesis that the Russians deliberately violated Polish space cannot be ruled out.
Poland did not shoot down the missile but raised its own and allied aircraft.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland summoned the Russian ambassador Serhii Andreev over the incident, but the diplomat ignored the invitation to the ministry.
This was the third case of violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile. The first case happened in Pshevodov on November 15, 2022, and the second on December 29, 2023.
