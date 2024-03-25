In Poland, the reaction to the crossing of the border by a Russian missile was explained
Source:  online.ua

Representatives of the command of the Armed Forces of Poland noted that they did not shoot down the missile of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which crossed the airspace of the country, because they knew that it would return to Ukraine.

Why Poland did not shoot down a Russian missile that flew into its territory

Representatives of the Polish command in comments RMF24 noted that they knew in advance that the missile fired by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which flew over the Lublin region on the morning of March 24, would be returned to Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense knows that most Russian missiles come from the east or north; defenders are less likely to expect an attack from the west. Therefore, the Russian Federation deliberately maneuvers its missiles in such a way that they make a circle and hit targets in Ukraine from the west, said the spokesman of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, Lt. Col. Jacek Horyshevskyi.

He emphasized that the Polish military knew that the missile would return to Ukraine.

Who made the decision

Horyszewski added that the decision to refuse to shoot down the missile was made by representatives of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

The decision was based on information from our radar systems. The assessment of the missile's trajectory, speed and altitude indicated that it would leave our airspace, the spokesman of the Operational Command emphasized.

According to Lt. Col. Horyshevskyi, an attempt to shoot down the rocket would pose a greater risk to local residents.

The missile weighs more than two tons, of which 400 kilograms is the combat load. After the missile is shot down, its fragments will fall on our territory. The remains of the effector, which was used to shoot down the rocket itself, will also fall here, Horishevsky explained.

