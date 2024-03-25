Representatives of the command of the Armed Forces of Poland noted that they did not shoot down the missile of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which crossed the airspace of the country, because they knew that it would return to Ukraine.
Why Poland did not shoot down a Russian missile that flew into its territory
Representatives of the Polish command in comments RMF24 noted that they knew in advance that the missile fired by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which flew over the Lublin region on the morning of March 24, would be returned to Ukraine.
He emphasized that the Polish military knew that the missile would return to Ukraine.
Who made the decision
Horyszewski added that the decision to refuse to shoot down the missile was made by representatives of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland.
According to Lt. Col. Horyshevskyi, an attempt to shoot down the rocket would pose a greater risk to local residents.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-