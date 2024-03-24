Could Poland shoot down a Russian missile that violated their space — the answer of the Ministry of Defense

In Poland, they talked about the details and consequences of the violation of the space of a NATO member state by a Russian missile.
Poland could have shot down a Russian missile if it had flown farther
As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Poland, the Russian missile stayed in Polish airspace for 39 seconds. It flew at an altitude of 400 meters and at a speed of 800 km/h.
The rocket flew deep into Poland for 1.5-2 km. During the incident, two pairs of F-16 fighters — two Polish and two American fighters — were launched into the air.
Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamys thanked the US and Britain, who decided to leave the Sky Saber air and missile defense systems in Poland until the end of the year.
He also emphasized that today's incident shows the importance of supporting Ukraine.
A Russian missile breached Poland's borders on March 24
The operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland reports that on March 24, at 4:23 a.m., Polish airspace was violated by one of the cruise missiles launched that night by long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation.
The target of the strikes were the settlements located in the west of Ukraine.
This is not the first such case of a violation of the airspace of a NATO member state by a Russian missile.
On the night of March 24, the Air Defense Forces shot down 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 attack UAVs that the Russians used to attack Ukraine.
In Kyiv, debris from the downed rockets fell in the Desnyanskyi district — on the territory of forest plantations, in Shevchenkivskyi — in the park zone and on the territory of residential buildings. The facade of a multi-storey building is damaged.
In the Lviv region, drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out.
In Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. 6 hospitals, more than 150 educational institutions and 3,000 houses where 76,000 people live were left without heat.
In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. More than 3,000 subscribers in the city and more than 6,400 in the district remained without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.
Port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa.
