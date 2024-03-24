Poland will demand an explanation from Russia regarding the missile crossing its airspace
Source:  Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Warsaw will demand an explanation from Russia over the flight of a missile over its airspace on the morning of March 24 during a massive attack on Ukraine.

Poland's statement about the flight of a Russian missile

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland noted that they will demand explanations from the Russian Federation in connection with another violation of the country's airspace.

First of all, we call on the Russian Federation to stop terrorist air attacks on the people and territory of Ukraine, stop the war and solve the country's internal problems.

There they expressed their condolences to the victims of the Russian bombings and their relatives.

The statement states that Poland condemns all forms of terrorism and attempts to review its borders by force.

Flight of a Russian missile over Poland

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siver, said that his country had informed NATO allies about the incident. The situation was also discussed with the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense.

On the night of March 24, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Poland raised military aircraft into the sky.

In the morning, Poland reported that a Russian missile flew into Polish airspace and stayed there for 39 seconds. It was monitored by radar systems.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defense, the missile flew deep into Poland for 1.5-2 km and flew at an altitude of 400 meters and at a speed of 800 km/h.

Anti-aircraft missile defense, regular pairs of F16 (Polish and American) would have time to shoot down the object. The effectors, that is, the missiles that the pilots have on board, could shoot down the object if it went deeper and threatened, — said the adviser to the Polish Minister of Defense.

