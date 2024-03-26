NATO considers downing of Russian missiles near the Alliance borders

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Andrzej Shejna said that NATO is considering the option of shooting down Russian missiles when they fly towards the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance.

NATO considers downing Russian missiles near the Alliance borders

NATO is analyzing various concepts, including that such missiles would be shot down when they are very close to the NATO border but this would have to happen with the consent of the Ukrainian side and taking into account the international consequences — then NATO missiles would hit Russian missiles outside the territory NATO, he said.

According to the deputy minister, by sending a missile through Polish airspace, Russia wanted to test the strength of the defence and the vigilance of the Polish armed forces.

He emphasized that the aggressor should not impose any rules on the Alliance.

He should get used to the fact that the side of NATO, the side of democratic states, the EU will begin to set a certain tone when it comes to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Shejna.

Why Poland did not shoot down a Russian missile that flew into its territory

Representatives of the Polish command, in a comment to RMF24, noted that they knew in advance that the missile fired by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which flew over the Lublin region on the morning of March 24, would return to Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defence knows that most Russian missiles come from the east or north; defenders are less likely to expect an attack from the west. Therefore, the Russian Federation deliberately maneuvers its missiles in such a way that they make a circle and hit targets in Ukraine from the west, said the spokesman of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, Lt. Col. Jacek Goryszewski.