NATO considers downing of Russian missiles near the Alliance borders

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Andrzej Shejna said that NATO is considering the option of shooting down Russian missiles when they fly towards the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance.
NATO considers downing Russian missiles near the Alliance borders
According to the deputy minister, by sending a missile through Polish airspace, Russia wanted to test the strength of the defence and the vigilance of the Polish armed forces.
He emphasized that the aggressor should not impose any rules on the Alliance.
Why Poland did not shoot down a Russian missile that flew into its territory
Representatives of the Polish command, in a comment to RMF24, noted that they knew in advance that the missile fired by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which flew over the Lublin region on the morning of March 24, would return to Ukraine.
He emphasised that the Polish military knew that the missile would return to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-