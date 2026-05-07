Two drones crashed in Latvia — they were flying from the Russian side

The Latvian Air Force recorded the intrusion of foreign unmanned aerial vehicles into Latvian airspace from Russia.

Two drones crashed in Rezekne, Latvia

The Latvian National Armed Forces (LNAF) announced at around 5:30 a.m. that two drones had been detected that had crashed in the country, and that units of the LNAF, State Police, and State Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

At around 3:30, the police received a call with information that smoke was visible at a petroleum storage facility in Rezekne.

Preliminary information indicates that a drone may have crashed at the scene. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of what happened.

⚠️Rēzeknē nogāzies kaujas drons ! Progresīvā Vienotība nav spējīga aizsargāt Latviju❗️Par šīm neizdarībām tiks vērtēta katra atbildība, tanī skaitā ministra un premjeresa❗️

Sodien, 7. maijā, ap 3.30 Valsts policija ir sanemts izsaukums uz naftas uzglabāšanas objektu Rēzeknē pic.twitter.com/xGpkgrlxZT — Edmunds Zivtiņš (@zivtinsh) May 7, 2026

Subsequently, the chairman of the Rēzekne Region Council, Guntars Skudra, confirmed that one of the drones had fallen on the territory of the Rēzekne branch of the East-West Transit company. Share

The drone crashed into an empty oil tank.

Meanwhile, in Rezekne and in the Rezekne and Ludza regions, classes in all educational institutions were canceled on May 7.

In the Balva region, it was decided that schools will conduct distance learning, and kindergartens will not be closed.