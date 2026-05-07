Two drones crashed in Latvia — they were flying from the Russian side
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Two drones crashed in Latvia — they were flying from the Russian side

Latvia
Читати українською
Source:  LSM

The Latvian Air Force recorded the intrusion of foreign unmanned aerial vehicles into Latvian airspace from Russia.

Points of attention

  • Two drones originating from Russia crashed in Latvia, with one hitting an empty oil tank at the East-West Transit enterprise.
  • The Latvian Air Force and National Security Forces detected the intrusion of foreign unmanned aerial vehicles into Latvian airspace.

Two drones crashed in Rezekne, Latvia

The Latvian National Armed Forces (LNAF) announced at around 5:30 a.m. that two drones had been detected that had crashed in the country, and that units of the LNAF, State Police, and State Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

At around 3:30, the police received a call with information that smoke was visible at a petroleum storage facility in Rezekne.

Preliminary information indicates that a drone may have crashed at the scene. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of what happened.

Subsequently, the chairman of the Rēzekne Region Council, Guntars Skudra, confirmed that one of the drones had fallen on the territory of the Rēzekne branch of the East-West Transit company.

The drone crashed into an empty oil tank.

Meanwhile, in Rezekne and in the Rezekne and Ludza regions, classes in all educational institutions were canceled on May 7.

In the Balva region, it was decided that schools will conduct distance learning, and kindergartens will not be closed.

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