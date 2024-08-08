Two Russian saboteurs were preparing a series of arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities

The Security Service and the National Police detained two saboteurs in Kyiv who, on the instructions of Russian intelligence, were preparing a series of arson attacks at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

The enemy's main targets were relay cabinets of signal installations on strategically important railway lines in the region.

To commit sabotage, the occupiers involved a local 22-year-old recidivist, who came "to the attention" of the aggressor due to convictions for hooliganism and fraud.

At the end of July of this year, a representative of the special service of the Russian Federation appeared on the new moon in the Telegram messenger and offered him cooperation. For the aggressor's money, his accomplice was initially supposed to burn a relay box near one of the freight stations of Ukrzaliznytsia on the territory of Kyiv.

To carry out the enemy's task, the native of Kyiv involved his 17-year-old acquaintance, a local handyman.

In accordance with instructions from the Russian Federation, the saboteurs conducted reconnaissance near a potential target at night, photographed it and sent it to their Russian curator for "approval". They then acquired tools to break the protective panel of the electrical equipment and a flammable mixture. In the evening, saboteurs broke the door of the relay cabinet and set fire to its technological part.

Later, those involved filmed the fire on a mobile phone camera for "reporting" to the occupiers.

In the future, the perpetrators were to continue a series of arson attacks on railway infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

Detention of the saboteur

SBU employees stood in the way of the enemy's plans and detained both saboteurs "on hot pursuit".

During searches of the detainees' homes, mobile phones with evidence of their subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation were seized. They also found "working equipment" that was used to commit arson.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the suspects of the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law according to a prior conspiracy).

Currently, the recidivist is in custody, and his accomplice has been placed under night house arrest. Both perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

What is known about the exposed criminal network of the FSB in Ukraine

A large-scale agent network of the FSB of Russia was preparing missile-bomb and drone strikes on six regions of Ukraine. Agents also searched for locations of the Defense Forces and collected coordinates of critical infrastructure.

As a result of a multi-stage special operation on August 5, nine Russian agents were simultaneously detained in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, as well as in Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

Recruited citizens agreed to provide an employee of the special service of the Russian Federation with information of a military nature.