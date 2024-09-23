In Omsk, Russia, two schoolchildren allegedly burned down an Mi-8 helicopter at a local airbase for a promised reward of $20,000.

Russian schoolchildren destroyed a helicopter in Omsk

According to rosZMI, schoolchildren broke into the airbase in the evening of September 21.

The boys threw a bottle with an incendiary mixture at the Mi-8 helicopter and fled the scene.

However, the arsonists were soon arrested.

It is noted that the perpetrators were 16-year-old schoolchildren.

Helicopter incendiaries in Omsk

The teenagers said that they received the task of burning the helicopter through Telegram, and they were promised a large amount of money for the work, but they never received the promised money.

Schoolchildren from the Russian Federation burned the Mi-8 helicopter in Noyabrsk

In the Russian city of Noyabrsk, two schoolchildren, performing a task for a monetary reward, burned a Mi-8 helicopter. Only the tail of the rotorcraft survived

It is noted that the incident happened on the night of September 11. Share

So, two boys, 13 and 14 years old, made their way to the territory of the helicopter pad at the Noyabrsk airport, after which they doused the Mi-8 helicopter with flammable liquid and set it on fire.