In Omsk, Russia, two schoolchildren allegedly burned down an Mi-8 helicopter at a local airbase for a promised reward of $20,000.
Points of attention
- Two Russian teenagers burned down a Mi-8 helicopter at an airbase in Omsk for a promised reward of $20,000.
- The perpetrators, aged 16, were arrested after causing significant material losses with their arson act.
- The schoolchildren were lured into the crime through Telegram, but never received the promised money.
- In a separate incident in Noyabrsk, two younger boys, aged 13 and 14, also burned a Mi-8 helicopter for a monetary reward.
- These incidents highlight the dangers of incentivizing destructive behavior among impressionable youths.
Russian schoolchildren destroyed a helicopter in Omsk
According to rosZMI, schoolchildren broke into the airbase in the evening of September 21.
The boys threw a bottle with an incendiary mixture at the Mi-8 helicopter and fled the scene.
However, the arsonists were soon arrested.
It is noted that the perpetrators were 16-year-old schoolchildren.
The teenagers said that they received the task of burning the helicopter through Telegram, and they were promised a large amount of money for the work, but they never received the promised money.
Schoolchildren from the Russian Federation burned the Mi-8 helicopter in Noyabrsk
In the Russian city of Noyabrsk, two schoolchildren, performing a task for a monetary reward, burned a Mi-8 helicopter. Only the tail of the rotorcraft survived
So, two boys, 13 and 14 years old, made their way to the territory of the helicopter pad at the Noyabrsk airport, after which they doused the Mi-8 helicopter with flammable liquid and set it on fire.
