Only the tail remains. In the Russian Federation, schoolchildren burned the Mi-8 helicopter — photo

On September 11, two 13- and 14-year-old schoolchildren burned down a Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter in Noyabrsk, Russia. They were promised 5 million rubles for this, but instead of a reward, the boys received only burns.
Points of attention
- In Noyabrsk of the Russian Federation, schoolchildren set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter, promising them 5 million rubles, but received only burns and injuries.
- The students also talked about another case of arson and the reward they received for this incident.
- The father of one of the teenagers takes part in the war against Ukraine.
- A freight train derailed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, an investigation is being conducted in accordance with the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
- While there is no information about the victims as a result of the derailment of the freight train, emergency services are working at the scene.
The Russian Mi-8 helicopter was burned by schoolchildren
As noted, the schoolchildren made their way to the territory of the helipad at the Noyabrsk airport by climbing through a hole in the fence.
They doused the helicopter with flammable liquid and, on the second attempt, set it on fire with cigarettes. As a result of the liquid explosion, one of the teenagers received serious facial burns.
An hour after the escape, both boys were arrested.
During the interrogation, the schoolchildren admitted that they were promised 5 million rubles (2.24 million hryvnias) for setting the helicopter on fire. In addition, they said that they recently set fire to a cellular tower, for which they received 30 thousand rubles (13.49 thousand hryvnias).
It became known that the father of one of the teenagers is participating in the war against Ukraine.
A freight train derailed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation
In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, a freight train derailed after an explosion on the railway.
As the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and several empty wagons of a freight train derailed. There are no casualties.
According to the Russian official, currently passenger trains passing through this section have been allowed to detour.
Hladkov added that operational services are working on the spot, information about the consequences is being clarified.
However, Russian mass media note that the incident on the railway occurred after the explosion.
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the locomotive of the freight train and 11 wagons went down. Based on this fact, a case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist attack that caused significant property damage).
