Only the tail remains. In the Russian Federation, schoolchildren burned the Mi-8 helicopter — photo

On September 11, two 13- and 14-year-old schoolchildren burned down a Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter in Noyabrsk, Russia. They were promised 5 million rubles for this, but instead of a reward, the boys received only burns.

As noted, the schoolchildren made their way to the territory of the helipad at the Noyabrsk airport by climbing through a hole in the fence.

They doused the helicopter with flammable liquid and, on the second attempt, set it on fire with cigarettes. As a result of the liquid explosion, one of the teenagers received serious facial burns.

An hour after the escape, both boys were arrested.

As a result of the incident, the boys received serious facial burns. Having moved a little from the airport, they were forced to call an ambulance. Doctors took them to the hospital. The helicopter burned almost completely, only the tail remained.

During the interrogation, the schoolchildren admitted that they were promised 5 million rubles (2.24 million hryvnias) for setting the helicopter on fire. In addition, they said that they recently set fire to a cellular tower, for which they received 30 thousand rubles (13.49 thousand hryvnias).

It became known that the father of one of the teenagers is participating in the war against Ukraine.

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, a freight train derailed after an explosion on the railway.

As the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and several empty wagons of a freight train derailed. There are no casualties.

According to the Russian official, currently passenger trains passing through this section have been allowed to detour.

Hladkov added that operational services are working on the spot, information about the consequences is being clarified.

However, Russian mass media note that the incident on the railway occurred after the explosion.