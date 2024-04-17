DIU states Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed at "Kryazh" airfield in Russian Samara
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8
On April 17, an Mi-8 transport helicopter was destroyed at the airfield "Kryazh" in the Russian city of Samara.

A Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Russia

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports on the helicopter's destruction.

It is noted that Russian troops used this helicopter in the war against Ukraine to transport weapons and personnel.

The cost of a helicopter of this type can be from 10 to 15 million dollars.

More information about the destruction of the helicopter was not reported in the DIU.

Explosions rang out at the Dzhankoi Airfield

On the night of April 17, explosions rang out and a fire broke out in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi in the north of Crimea.

Russian media reports on the arrival of ballistic missiles (ATACMS) and Storm Shadow missiles at the military airfield.

The 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th command of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Southern Military District, three aviation squadrons are stationed at the Dzhankoi airfield.

