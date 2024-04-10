Russian Ka-27 helicopter downs in occupied Crimea
Russian Ka-27 helicopter downs in occupied Crimea

Ka-27
Читати українською

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a Russian Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter was destroyed.

A helicopter was destroyed in Crimea

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, reported the destruction of a Russian helicopter in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Minus Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. IT was looking for something and found it.

Dmytro Pletenchuk

Dmytro Pletenchuk

Navy Spokesman

What is known about the Ka-27

Ka-27 is a Soviet naval multipurpose helicopter. The experimental sample, "252," took off on August 8, 1973.

It is designed to solve the tasks of anti-submarine defence of the fleet based on ships of various classes.

They are able to detect modern submarines and surface targets, transmit data about them to ships and shore points, and attack them using onboard weapons.

The cost of such a helicopter is $1.5 million.

Додати до обраного
