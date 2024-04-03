Mi-24 military helicopter crashes in Russia-occupied Abkhazia

On April 2, the Mi-24 attack military helicopter of the so-called Ministry of Defence of Abkhazia crashed. Three crew members were hospitalised.

What is known about the fall of the Mi-24 helicopter

It is reported that the helicopter made a "hard landing" in the Gulripsh district.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Lev Kvitsinia, arrived at the scene. The reasons for the event are being investigated.

The helicopter belongs to the Abkhaz Ministry of Defence.

All three crew members are alive, Abkhaz Air Force Commander Adgur Gumba said. They were taken to the hospital, their lives are not in danger.

The Mi-24 is a Soviet/Russian development attack helicopter; its unofficial name is "Crocodile." It became the first Soviet and second-in-the-world (after the AH-1 "Cobra") specialized combat helicopter, as well as the first multi-series specialized combat helicopter with a removable landing gear. Serial production began in 1971 and continues to this day.

Photo — wikipedia.org

It has many modifications and is exported to many countries worldwide. It was actively used during the years of the Afghan war and in many regional conflicts.

What is known about the downfall of Russian planes

In February, the Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Karelia.

Also, on March 12, an IL-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation near the "Northern" military airfield. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

In addition, on March 14, a Mi-8 helicopter with 20 people on board crashed in the Magadan region of Russia, and at least two people — according to other reports 1 — died.