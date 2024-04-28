Two Ukrainians killed in Germany were military personnel undergoing rehabilitation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that, according to preliminary information, two Ukrainians who were killed in Germany were military personnel undergoing rehabilitation. The suspect in the murder of a Russian was detained.

MFA statement regarding the killing of Ukrainians in Germany

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the Consuls are clarifying information about the units in which the killed Ukrainians served and are establishing contact with their relatives.

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, instructed the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the GCU in Munich to keep the case under special control and to be in constant contact with the law enforcement agencies of Germany, so that the murderer was punished according to the strictness of the law.

He also expressed his gratitude to the German law enforcement officers for the prompt arrest of the suspect.

The murder of two Ukrainians in Germany

On April 27, in Murnau am Staffelsee in Bavaria, two citizens of Ukraine were stabbed to death in a shopping center.

According to the police, a 36-year-old man died on the spot from severe injuries, and a 23-year-old man died in hospital.

On the same evening, not far from the scene of the crime, at his home address, the Garmisch-Partenkirchen police arrested a 57-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation on suspicion of double murder.

A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen for him. The investigation is ongoing.

The prosecutor's office establishes the prerequisites and motives of the crime.