UAH 2.5 million in "donations" were misappropriated. A group of fraudsters was exposed in Ukraine

A criminal group was exposed in Cherkasy region. Fraudsters posed as military personnel and embezzled UAH 2.5 million in “donations.”
Points of attention
- The criminal group used fake accounts on social networks to appropriate 'donations' worth over UAH 2.5 million.
- The fraudsters in the fraudulent scheme posed as military personnel and diverted funds for their own needs, deceiving the public.
- After an investigation by cyber police and law enforcement agencies, three members of the group were charged under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- The detainees face up to 8 years in prison for committing fraud and money laundering.
- Law enforcement agencies conducted searches and seized evidence confirming the activities of the criminal group in the Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.
What is known about the exposed group of fraudsters?
According to the National Police, the attackers created dozens of fake accounts on popular social networks.
To do this, they used photos of documents of Ukrainian military personnel found on the Internet in the public domain.
The fraudulent scheme consisted of publishing posts calling for financial assistance, supposedly to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, they used the funds received exclusively for their own needs.
The total amount of embezzled money exceeded 2.5 million hryvnias.
What punishment does the detainees face?
Law enforcement officers conducted 11 searches in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. During the operations, mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment, and other evidence were seized.
Three members of the group have been charged under Articles 190 (Parts 3 and 4) and 209 (Part 2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty they face is up to eight years in prison.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-