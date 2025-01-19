UAH 2.5 million in "donations" were misappropriated. A group of fraudsters was exposed in Ukraine

A criminal group was exposed in Cherkasy region. Fraudsters posed as military personnel and embezzled UAH 2.5 million in “donations.”

What is known about the exposed group of fraudsters?

According to the National Police, the attackers created dozens of fake accounts on popular social networks.

To do this, they used photos of documents of Ukrainian military personnel found on the Internet in the public domain.

The fraudulent scheme consisted of publishing posts calling for financial assistance, supposedly to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, they used the funds received exclusively for their own needs.

The total amount of embezzled money exceeded 2.5 million hryvnias.

The cyber police, together with investigators, traced the entire path of the funds' movement — from the moment of fraud to their legalization. During the investigation, it was possible to identify individuals who registered fake profiles of military personnel, placed advertisements about fees, and also determine their location. Share

What punishment does the detainees face?

Law enforcement officers conducted 11 searches in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. During the operations, mobile phones, bank cards, computer equipment, and other evidence were seized.