Ukraine has recently carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian airbases from which drones were launched. For some time, Russia will be forced to reduce the number of launches.
What are the consequences of successful strikes on Russian airbases
As Ukraine countered Russia's plans to establish control of the airspace over Ukraine, Russia was limited in its ability to use its considerable fast jet and bomber forces, the summary notes.
To overcome this disadvantage, Russia has come to rely heavily on the widespread use of relatively inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They were used to disrupt Ukrainian air defence and attack targets, both military and civilian, beyond the range of its artillery.
On June 21, the Ukrainian Navy and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that they had struck the 726th Russian Air Defense Training Center at Yeisk Airfield, Russia. This base is one of at least five from which Russia conducts drone strikes against Ukraine. It is reported that as a result of this strike, 120 Udrones of various types were destroyed, and 9 people were injured.
According to British intelligence, in the short term, these strikes will lead to some disruption of Russia's ability to use UAVs to strike targets deep inside Ukraine from these locations.
What is known about the latest AFU strikes on Russian air bases?
It will be recalled that on June 21, in the city of Yeisk in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, the storage and training sites of Shahed-type kamikaze drones were attacked. A total of 120 Russian drones of various types were destroyed.
In addition, on June 25, a fire broke out in the area of Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea. The launch of "Shahed" drones on Ukraine took place there.
