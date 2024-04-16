UK intelligence says fear growing in Russia due to impossibility of protecting strategic objects from Ukraine's drones
Drone attacks on Russian territory
Source:  online.ua

Intelligence analysts of the Ministry of Defenсe of Great Britain note that fear is growing inside Russia due to the inability to protect strategic objects on its territory from attacks by Ukrainian UAVs.

Russia is afraid of attacks by Ukraine's drones on strategic objects

The intelligence of the British Ministry of Defence notes that the Russian authorities are trying to balance between the protection of strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country and the occupation army on the front line in Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia's military leadership prioritises the protection of military and strategic objects over civilians.

British intelligence recalled that on April 2, Ukrainian drones attacked an Iranian UAV production facility of the "Shahed" type in Tatarstan, approximately 1,200 km from the border with Ukraine.

What is demonstrated by Russia's reaction to attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on strategic objects

Amid this background, the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minikhanov, admitted in his statement that the central government and the Russian Federation's military leadership could not adequately protect the regions.

British intelligence analysts emphasised that this attack once again demonstrated the Armed Forces' ability to penetrate deep into Russia, bypass Russian air defences, and detect any objects used for war.

The comments of the head of Tatarstan most likely demonstrate the fear of such attacks. It is likely that the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying its best to protect such facilities and is probably content to balance the risk to the facilities against civilians in favor of maintaining its focus on the front lines, where Ukrainian UAV tactics and the frequency of attacks continue to cause problems for the Russian troops, the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defence noted.

