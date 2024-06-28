UK photographer Giles Duley presented exhibition about Ukraine, Angelina Jolie among guests

British photographer Giles Duley presented a new series of works called The Things They Carried. Duley's photo diary from Ukraine during 2021-2024 was also presented.
What is known about new Giles Duley's exhibition
The British photographer hosted an evening at which he presented a new series of works titled 'The Things They Carried'. The famous actress Angelina Jolie also attended the exhibition.
Duley's photo diary from Ukraine 2021-2024 was also presented with these works.
World-known photographer Giles Duley ran an exhibition in Kyiv
The Museum of History of Kyiv opened an exhibition by UK photographer Giles Duley, timed for International Mine Safety Awareness Day.
The author of the photos is the photographer Giles Duley, the UN Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the Context of War and Peacebuilding.
The purpose of the exhibition, according to the museum's statement, is to raise awareness of mine action and support for victims of mine and explosive activity through a collection of a mosaic of experiences — from a professional pyrotechnician to a veteran, from a medical worker to a technological innovator.
Giles Duley is a British portrait and documentary photographer, chef and writer. For over 20 years, he has been documenting the impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on civilians around the world, often decades after wars have ended, in countries such as Angola, Cambodia, Laos, Lebanon, Iraq, Vietnam, Colombia, Lebanon, Iraq and Vietnam.
