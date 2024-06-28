UK photographer Giles Duley presented exhibition about Ukraine, Angelina Jolie among guests

British photographer Giles Duley presented a new series of works called The Things They Carried. Duley's photo diary from Ukraine during 2021-2024 was also presented.

What is known about new Giles Duley's exhibition

The British photographer hosted an evening at which he presented a new series of works titled 'The Things They Carried'. The famous actress Angelina Jolie also attended the exhibition.

These powerful large format photographs of landmines and UXO’s challenge our understanding and relationship with war and its lethal legacy, says the photographer. Share

Duley's photo diary from Ukraine 2021-2024 was also presented with these works.

Depictions of violence and photos from the frontline allow for a personal insight into the lives of those living in wartime. Share

Photo — instagram.com/gilesduley

The Museum of History of Kyiv opened an exhibition by UK photographer Giles Duley, timed for International Mine Safety Awareness Day.

The author of the photos is the photographer Giles Duley, the UN Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the Context of War and Peacebuilding.

The purpose of the exhibition, according to the museum's statement, is to raise awareness of mine action and support for victims of mine and explosive activity through a collection of a mosaic of experiences — from a professional pyrotechnician to a veteran, from a medical worker to a technological innovator.

Photo — online.ua