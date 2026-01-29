Ukraine and Moldova will receive 153 million euros in emergency aid from the EU

The European Commission announces the allocation of €153 million in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova, which hosts Ukrainian refugees.
- The European Commission is providing 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova, with a focus on supporting Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
- The aid includes financial support as well as emergency energy assistance to help restore power supply to vital institutions like hospitals in Ukraine.
Ukraine and Moldova will receive emergency assistance from the EU
Millions of Ukrainians face freezing temperatures without electricity amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
Responding to urgent needs, the EU is allocating the first €145 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine "to provide protection, shelter, food, cash assistance, psychosocial support and access to water and health services."
Another €8 million will support the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in Moldova.
Alongside this humanitarian aid allocation, the EU has stepped up emergency energy assistance:
The EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2014 and has been actively operating throughout the country, prioritizing hard-to-reach areas near the front line in the eastern and southern regions.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the European Commission has allocated over €1.4 billion for humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine and Moldova.
