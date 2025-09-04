Help for Ukraine. "Coalition of the Willing" meeting takes place in Paris

A summit of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris on September 4 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. After the meeting, the leaders are scheduled to have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The summit began at 11:30 Kyiv time.

The following will participate in the negotiations:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky;

French President Emmanuel Macron;

Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council António Costa;

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever;

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof;

President of Finland Alexander Stubb;

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen;

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and leaders of about two dozen states from Europe and other continents will participate in the meeting remotely:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Romanian President Nicos Dan

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rossen Zhelyazkov

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajic

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson.

Austria will be represented by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Iceland by Foreign Minister Karin Gunnarsdottir, and Turkey by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Among the EU members, only Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Malta, are expected to be absent. In total, representatives of 33 states are participating in the meeting.

A telephone conversation between summit participants and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 3:00 PM Kyiv time, and a press conference will be held at the Elysee Palace at 4:00 PM Kyiv time.