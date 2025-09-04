Help for Ukraine. "Coalition of the Willing" meeting takes place in Paris
Help for Ukraine. "Coalition of the Willing" meeting takes place in Paris

Coalition of the Willing
Source:  Ukrinform

A summit of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris on September 4 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. After the meeting, the leaders are scheduled to have a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • A summit of the “Coalition of the Willing” is being held in Paris to address security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Representatives of 33 states, including top leaders from Europe and beyond, are participating in the event.
  • Key participants in the negotiations include President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other prominent leaders.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is held in Paris

The summit began at 11:30 Kyiv time.

The following will participate in the negotiations:

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky;

  • French President Emmanuel Macron;

  • Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council António Costa;

  • Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever;

  • Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof;

  • President of Finland Alexander Stubb;

  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen;

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and leaders of about two dozen states from Europe and other continents will participate in the meeting remotely:

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

  • Romanian President Nicos Dan

  • Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rossen Zhelyazkov

  • Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinė and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

  • Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre

  • Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

  • Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden

  • Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

  • Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

  • President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides

  • Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

  • Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob

  • Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

  • Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajic

  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

  • Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson.

Austria will be represented by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Iceland by Foreign Minister Karin Gunnarsdottir, and Turkey by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Among the EU members, only Slovakia and Hungary, as well as Malta, are expected to be absent. In total, representatives of 33 states are participating in the meeting.

A telephone conversation between summit participants and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 3:00 PM Kyiv time, and a press conference will be held at the Elysee Palace at 4:00 PM Kyiv time.

“Coalition of the Willing”

