Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have agreed on strategic security cooperation in three areas.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed agreements on strategic security cooperation in three key areas: sky protection, energy, and food security.
- President Zelenskyy disclosed the details of the cooperation with Saudi Arabia, focusing on the export of Ukrainian security expertise and joint efforts in strengthening energy system resilience and addressing global food security challenges.
Zelenskyy revealed three areas of strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
The cooperation covers the export of Ukrainian security expertise in the field of sky protection, strengthening energy system resilience, and global food security issues.
Zelenskyy emphasized that in the context of destabilization of international relations, it is bilateral work that helps restore confidence.
The parties also exchanged assessments of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
Now, when international relations are significantly destabilized, it is this kind of bilateral work that restores confidence.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-