Ukraine and Saudi Arabia agree on strategic security cooperation

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have agreed on strategic security cooperation in three areas.

Zelenskyy revealed three areas of strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the head of state, during the meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud, agreements were reached that are currently being actively developed. Share

The cooperation covers the export of Ukrainian security expertise in the field of sky protection, strengthening energy system resilience, and global food security issues.

We are working together to strengthen our peoples and partners. We have set goals for our teams, and I look forward to their prompt and complete implementation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasized that in the context of destabilization of international relations, it is bilateral work that helps restore confidence.

The parties also exchanged assessments of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.