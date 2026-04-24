Ukraine and Saudi Arabia agree on strategic security cooperation
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Ukraine
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Ukraine and Saudi Arabia agree on strategic security cooperation

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have agreed on strategic security cooperation in three areas.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed agreements on strategic security cooperation in three key areas: sky protection, energy, and food security.
  • President Zelenskyy disclosed the details of the cooperation with Saudi Arabia, focusing on the export of Ukrainian security expertise and joint efforts in strengthening energy system resilience and addressing global food security challenges.

Zelenskyy revealed three areas of strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the head of state, during the meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud, agreements were reached that are currently being actively developed.

The cooperation covers the export of Ukrainian security expertise in the field of sky protection, strengthening energy system resilience, and global food security issues.

We are working together to strengthen our peoples and partners. We have set goals for our teams, and I look forward to their prompt and complete implementation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasized that in the context of destabilization of international relations, it is bilateral work that helps restore confidence.

The parties also exchanged assessments of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Now, when international relations are significantly destabilized, it is this kind of bilateral work that restores confidence.

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