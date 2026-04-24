Zelenskyy announced the return of 193 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy announced the return of 193 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
a new prisoner exchange
Читати українською

Ukraine has returned another group of soldiers as part of a new prisoner exchange with Russia. 193 soldiers were able to return home from captivity.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 193 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity in a new prisoner exchange.
  • The released soldiers include wounded servicemen and individuals with criminal cases opened against them by Russia.

Zelenskyy announced a new prisoner exchange with Russia

The new exchange was traditionally announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

193 Ukrainian soldiers are returning home as part of an exchange.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the National Police, and the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

They defended Ukraine in various directions. Among them are those against whom Russia has opened criminal cases, and there are those who were wounded.

Our homes

Zelensky thanked those who work for such exchanges. In particular, he is talking about the soldiers who replenish the exchange fund.

We remember each and every one of them and continue to work every day to bring our people home from Russian captivity.

Our homes

Recall that the previous prisoner exchange took place on April 11, on the eve of Easter, which was the 72nd exchange in a row. Then 175 servicemen and 7 Ukrainian civilians were returned home.

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