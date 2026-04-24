Ukraine has returned another group of soldiers as part of a new prisoner exchange with Russia. 193 soldiers were able to return home from captivity.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 193 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity in a new prisoner exchange.
- The released soldiers include wounded servicemen and individuals with criminal cases opened against them by Russia.
Zelenskyy announced a new prisoner exchange with Russia
The new exchange was traditionally announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, servicemen from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the National Police, and the State Special Transport Service are returning home.
They defended Ukraine in various directions. Among them are those against whom Russia has opened criminal cases, and there are those who were wounded.
Zelensky thanked those who work for such exchanges. In particular, he is talking about the soldiers who replenish the exchange fund.
Recall that the previous prisoner exchange took place on April 11, on the eve of Easter, which was the 72nd exchange in a row. Then 175 servicemen and 7 Ukrainian civilians were returned home.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-