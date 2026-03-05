Ukraine returns 200 soldiers from Russian captivity — first photos

On March 5, Ukraine released 200 Ukrainian Army soldiers from Russian captivity,
Points of attention
- 200 Ukrainian Army soldiers have been released from Russian captivity, including privates, sergeants, and officers.
- The released prisoners of war defended Ukraine in various directions and underwent medical examinations and rehabilitation upon return.
200 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their homeland
Among those released are the Defenders of Mariupol, who were held captive for almost 4 years.
Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state benefits.
Today's event is the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreements reached at the trilateral negotiations in Geneva.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this is the first stage of the exchange in accordance with the agreements in Geneva.
