Ukraine returns 200 soldiers from Russian captivity — first photos

200 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their homeland

Among those released are the Defenders of Mariupol, who were held captive for almost 4 years.

The released servicemen defended the country in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia directions. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also liberated. Share

Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state benefits.

Today's event is the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreements reached at the trilateral negotiations in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this is the first stage of the exchange in accordance with the agreements in Geneva.