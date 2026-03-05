Ukraine returns 200 soldiers from Russian captivity — first photos


Volodymyr Zelenskyi
200 soldiers
On March 5, Ukraine released 200 Ukrainian Army soldiers from Russian captivity,

Points of attention

  • 200 Ukrainian Army soldiers have been released from Russian captivity, including privates, sergeants, and officers.
  • The released prisoners of war defended Ukraine in various directions and underwent medical examinations and rehabilitation upon return.

200 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to their homeland

Among those released are the Defenders of Mariupol, who were held captive for almost 4 years.

The released servicemen defended the country in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia directions. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers were also liberated.

Those released from captivity will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, and all state benefits.

Today's event is the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreements reached at the trilateral negotiations in Geneva.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this is the first stage of the exchange in accordance with the agreements in Geneva.

Every time our people are home, it proves that Ukraine is working to bring everyone back. We don’t forget anyone. We involve mediators. I am grateful to everyone who is helping Ukraine. Thank you to the United States for supporting this exchange. I am grateful to all our soldiers who are at the frontline replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine. The return of our people home is the result of the strength of Ukrainian defenders.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

