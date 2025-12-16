Ukraine returns 60 more of its citizens from Russia and the ToT

On December 16, another 60 citizens were returned to Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Ukraine is working to return all its people

Dmytro Lubinets reported that he had a working meeting with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, as well as with the heads of missions of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine and Russia.

The following results were achieved:

to deliver 2,000 parcels of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as letters from their families;

sign documents regarding the verification of persons missing under special circumstances and submit lists;

to transfer lists from among a separate category of citizens: seriously injured and seriously ill;

discuss the issue of the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians and transfer the lists;

to discuss the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in the Russian Federation and to submit a list;

Also, based on the results of previous systematic work, a procedure for mutual family reunification was carried out. 15 of our citizens, most of whom have limited mobility, returned to the territory of Ukraine from the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada

Moreover, it is noted that another 45 citizens of Ukraine were returned to their homeland.