Watch: Boeing 777 with 450 people on board catches fire in Russia

On the morning of December 16, a Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to the Russian airline Nordwind Airlines aborted takeoff due to an engine fire. What is important to understand is that this is the second such incident in the past month.

Another plane caught fire in Russia

As Russian opposition media outlets have learned, the crew was forced to abort the takeoff at the last moment. The decision was made to apply emergency braking.

The plane stopped within the runway.

What is important to understand is that at that moment there were 432 passengers and 21 crew members on board — there were no victims or injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, they heard a "loud bang" and a "bright flash" occurred in the right engine.

The Nordwind press service made a statement on this matter.

They emphasized that the takeoff was aborted due to a "technical malfunction."

Russian opposition media outlets are drawing attention to the fact that this is the second incident since the beginning of the month with an engine fire on a Russian airline plane during a flight.

As mentioned earlier, on December 3, a Boeing 777 operated by Red Wings, en route from Moscow to Phuket, was forced to make an emergency landing.