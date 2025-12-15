Poland announced the provision of 6-8 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine
MiG-29
Source:  TVN24

Warsaw plans to transfer 6-8 MiG-29 aircraft to Kyiv, which are to be decommissioned from the Polish Armed Forces by the end of this year.

Points of attention

  • Poland plans to transfer 6-8 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, strengthening cooperation in the defense sector.
  • The agreement may have strategic importance for Ukraine's defense policy and capabilities.
  • The transfer of MiG-29 aircraft highlights the ongoing negotiations between Poland and Ukraine for technology transfer related to UAVs and missiles.

Ukraine to receive up to 8 MiG-29 aircraft from Poland

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland, Cezary Tomczyk.

As the Polish government official noted, we are talking about "6-8 aircraft" that will be decommissioned at the end of December and will not be used in the Polish army.

"They can either end up in a museum, or be sold for scrap metal, or end up in Ukraine and help kill our enemies... In my opinion, it is quite obvious what should happen to them. Especially considering that we are also negotiating with Ukraine about the transfer of technology," Tomczyk noted.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces previously stated that Poland plans to transfer the rest of its MiG-29 aircraft, which are being decommissioned, to Ukraine, expecting to receive technologies related to the production of UAVs and missiles instead.

Polish expert, former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz noted that Warsaw may transfer the rest of its MiG-29s to Kyiv in January-February next year.

