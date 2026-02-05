Ukraine returns 157 prisoners from Russia — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity on February 5.
157 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity
Zelenskyy noted that 157 Ukrainians are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Service — soldiers, sergeants and officers. Civilians are also returning with the defenders. Most have been in captivity since 2022.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will continue to work to free its people from captivity.
According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the released servicemen defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Sumy, and Kyiv directions.
Most of the Defenders liberated today were captured during the defense of Mariupol.
A National Guard serviceman captured during the capture of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is also returning home.
A special feature of today's exchange is that it was possible to return illegally convicted Ukrainians home.
The youngest released Defender turned 23. He was captured at the age of 19 during the defense of Mariupol. A Russian court illegally sentenced the young man to “life imprisonment.”
The oldest defender released today is 63 years old.
