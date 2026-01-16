"Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges". Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on the aggressor country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the world to continue pressure on Russia, which is hindering both peace negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Russia is slowing down prisoner exchanges — Zelenskyy

The President noted that the postponement of the end of the war comes from Russia.

A simple example. At the end of last year, there were agreements on the exchange of our people — prisoners of war. A thousand people to be exchanged. What is the problem? What is the delay on the Ukrainian side? Who is holding the Ukrainians captive? Us? Russia. Why don't they exchange? Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky asks if the US has an answer to this question.

No. Because there are some questions that are uncomfortable, but they are absolutely fair.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that Russia is delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.

Let's exchange a thousand people. Delayed. Let's exchange at least 500. Delayed. Let's exchange everyone for everyone. This is part of the 20 points. Delayed. So who's delaying? Who doesn't want to end the war?

According to Zelensky, the issue is not desire, but pressure.