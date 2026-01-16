"Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges". Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on the aggressor country
Ukraine
"Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges". Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on the aggressor country

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the world to continue pressure on Russia, which is hindering both peace negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

  • Russia's delay in prisoner exchanges is impeding peace negotiations and causing setbacks in efforts towards resolving the conflict.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of global pressure on Russia to stop postponing the end of the war.
  • Zelenskyy highlights that the responsibility for the delays lies with Russia, and questions why prisoner exchanges are being hindered by the aggressor country.

Russia is slowing down prisoner exchanges — Zelenskyy

The President noted that the postponement of the end of the war comes from Russia.

A simple example. At the end of last year, there were agreements on the exchange of our people — prisoners of war. A thousand people to be exchanged. What is the problem? What is the delay on the Ukrainian side? Who is holding the Ukrainians captive? Us? Russia. Why don't they exchange?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky asks if the US has an answer to this question.

No. Because there are some questions that are uncomfortable, but they are absolutely fair.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that Russia is delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.

Let's exchange a thousand people. Delayed. Let's exchange at least 500. Delayed. Let's exchange everyone for everyone. This is part of the 20 points. Delayed. So who's delaying? Who doesn't want to end the war?

According to Zelensky, the issue is not desire, but pressure.

We need enough pressure on Russia. And it will all end. I think we are very close to that.

