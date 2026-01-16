"Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges". Zelenskyy called on the world to put pressure on the aggressor country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the world to continue pressure on Russia, which is hindering both peace negotiations and prisoner exchanges.
Russia is slowing down prisoner exchanges — Zelenskyy
The President noted that the postponement of the end of the war comes from Russia.
Zelensky asks if the US has an answer to this question.
No. Because there are some questions that are uncomfortable, but they are absolutely fair.
The Ukrainian leader recalled that Russia is delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track.
According to Zelensky, the issue is not desire, but pressure.
We need enough pressure on Russia. And it will all end. I think we are very close to that.
