Ukraine and the USA are jointly implementing three nuclear energy projects

At the COP29 climate conference in Baku, the USA and Ukraine announced the start of implementation of three projects in the field of small modular reactors (SMRs) with a total funding of 30 million dollars.

Ukraine and the USA are jointly implementing energy projects worth 30 million dollars

The initiatives will be part of the FIRST (Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology) international program aimed at the responsible use of MMR technologies.

Projects include the construction of a pilot plant for the production of pure hydrogen and ammonia, the conversion of coal-fired power plants to small modular reactors, and the development of a roadmap for the decarbonization of the steel industry using MMR.

Ukraine links its future with nuclear energy. Despite the fact that our country survived the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and now faces unprecedented challenges in connection with Russia's occupation of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, we continue to move forward. Herman Galushchenko Minister of Energy of Ukraine

The minister also reminded that Ukraine has undertaken to triple its nuclear power by 2050. According to him, this will contribute to the development of both large nuclear power units and small reactors for industrial needs.

Small modular reactor

Small modular reactors: what is known

Small modular reactors have significant advantages over traditional nuclear power plants: they require lower capital costs, are more mobile, have an increased level of safety, and are adapted for integration with other energy solutions, in particular hydrogen energy.

Such projects will contribute to Ukraine's energy independence, economic recovery after the war, and reduction of carbon emissions.

The initiatives will be implemented together with leading energy companies and scientific institutions of the USA and Ukraine. The FIRST program will guarantee high standards of nuclear security and non-proliferation.