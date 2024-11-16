At the COP29 climate conference in Baku, the USA and Ukraine announced the start of implementation of three projects in the field of small modular reactors (SMRs) with a total funding of 30 million dollars.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and the USA are jointly implementing three nuclear energy projects with small modular reactors, totaling $30 million, to boost energy independence and reduce carbon emissions.
- The development of small modular reactors holds great potential for increasing Ukraine's energy security and adaptability to integrate with other energy solutions, while maintaining high safety standards.
- Herman Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, highlights the importance of nuclear energy development for the country's future, aiming to triple nuclear power by 2050 in line with global commitments.
- The projects under the FIRST program focus on constructing a pilot plant for hydrogen and ammonia production, converting coal-fired power plants to small modular reactors, and decarbonizing the steel industry with MMR technology.
- The collaboration between Ukraine and the USA in the nuclear energy sector under the FIRST program ensures adherence to strict nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards, offering new opportunities for Ukraine in sustainable energy transition.
Ukraine and the USA are jointly implementing energy projects worth 30 million dollars
The initiatives will be part of the FIRST (Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology) international program aimed at the responsible use of MMR technologies.
Projects include the construction of a pilot plant for the production of pure hydrogen and ammonia, the conversion of coal-fired power plants to small modular reactors, and the development of a roadmap for the decarbonization of the steel industry using MMR.
The minister also reminded that Ukraine has undertaken to triple its nuclear power by 2050. According to him, this will contribute to the development of both large nuclear power units and small reactors for industrial needs.
Small modular reactors: what is known
Small modular reactors have significant advantages over traditional nuclear power plants: they require lower capital costs, are more mobile, have an increased level of safety, and are adapted for integration with other energy solutions, in particular hydrogen energy.
Such projects will contribute to Ukraine's energy independence, economic recovery after the war, and reduction of carbon emissions.
The initiatives will be implemented together with leading energy companies and scientific institutions of the USA and Ukraine. The FIRST program will guarantee high standards of nuclear security and non-proliferation.
