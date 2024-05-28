Germany hands over new batch of aid to Ukraine's energy grim

Within the framework of the Ukrainian-German energy partnership, Ukrainian energy workers received three power transformers and special equipment.

Germany is helping to restore Ukraine's energy sector

A new batch of aid is already in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported about its delivery.

A new batch of aid was transferred within the framework of the Ukrainian-German energy partnership. These are three large-sized power transformers with a capacity of 40,000 kVA each for powering nodes of the distribution network and 16 units of special equipment. Share

It is noted that part of the transferred equipment has already arrived in Ukraine. In particular, Kharkivoblenergo received four trucks with a manipulator crane for emergency and major repairs in electrical networks. Mykolayivoblenergo received two cars, Ternopiloblenergo — one.

The rest of the cars will be delivered to the energy companies of Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia regions in the near future. Also, additional units of special equipment will arrive in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Other equipment, particularly transformers, is currently being delivered to Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Ukraine has received 120 shipments of humanitarian aid from Germany since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, totalling more than 1,670 tons.

Sweden will help Ukraine in restoring the energy system

The government of Sweden provides a new energy package for Ukraine, which will cost a total of SEK 650 million (over EUR 56 million).

The government said the new support will help ensure Ukraine's energy supply so that essential public services such as schools, hospitals, transport, water supply and businesses can continue to function. Share

The new Swedish support for energy infrastructure is financed from the aid budget and managed by Sida on behalf of the government. The new support consists of two parts:

SEK 500 million through the Fund for Energy Support of Ukraine of the Energy Community,

SEK 150 million through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Swedish government notes that support through the UNDP will be aimed at financing the urgent construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine.