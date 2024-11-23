On November 23, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33, organized by the Soviet authorities with the aim of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine commemorates the 91st anniversary of the Holodomor

A mass famine in 1932-33 of the last century covered almost the entire territory of Ukraine. The memory of the terrible crime against the Ukrainian people was preserved among the older members of almost every family.

Those who died from artificial starvation in Ukraine are commemorated on the fourth Saturday of November.

Commemoration of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33

The Memorial Day of Holodomor victims in 2024 falls on November 23. The commemorative date was established in 1998 by the decree of President Leonid Kuchma.

In particular, informational and cultural events are held as part of commemorating the millions of victims of the Soviet genocide.

A moment of silence will be announced at 4:00 p.m. Memorial services are held in churches, and flowers are laid at the Holodomor Memorial in Kyiv.

Every Ukrainian can also join the "Light a candle" campaign by placing a candle on the windowsill in memory of all those who died of hunger.

What is known about the consequences of the genocide of the Soviet authorities against the Ukrainian people

In 1931, the criminal Russian authorities under the leadership of the dictator Joseph Stalin suddenly increased their grain procurement plans, seeking to create significant reserves at the expense of Ukraine.

As part of this order, all food supplies were taken from households in Ukraine, leaving the villagers to starve.

Stalin's punitive authorities compiled a list of "debtors" who did not comply with the plan, and used terrible repression against them.

People were forbidden to hide and buy food, move to other regions of the USSR. They stopped supplying the population with food.

The highest mortality rates were recorded in the spring of 1933. Up to a thousand residents of Ukrainian villages died every day.

At the same time, the Stalinist regime denied the Holodomor and refused help from international organizations.

It is impossible to establish the exact number of Holodomor victims. The Soviet authorities did not collect information about the dead and hid the tragedy in every possible way. Researchers call numbers from 3.5 to 10 million.