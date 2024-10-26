The Ministry of Environment noted that they blocked the participation of representatives of the aggressor country Russia in one of the departments of the Bureau of the UN Water Convention.

What is known about Ukraine’s blocking of Russia’s participation in meetings of the Bureau of the UN Water Convention

At the same time, the Ministry of Environment noted that in the period from 2025 to 2027, the Bureau will include a representative from the State Water Agency of Ukraine.

It is noted that the 10th meeting of the Bureau was held on October 23-25 ​​in Ljubljana on the territory of Slovenia.

During the conference, representatives of Ukraine informed about the current environmental situation in the country.

In particular, attention was paid to numerous cases of violations of environmental safety standards by the occupying army of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine.

Among other things, the aggressor country is responsible for polluting the Seim River and blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region, which resulted in a large-scale environmental disaster.

The delegates called on countries to join forces for justice and to hold Russia accountable for environmental crimes, including water resources, the Ministry of Environment emphasized in a statement.

A vote was held, according to the results of which a representative of the State Water Agency became a member of the Bureau of the Water Convention for the period from 2025 to 2027.

At the same time, Russia’s work in the department was blocked.

This opens up new opportunities for Ukraine to actively participate in transboundary cooperation on conservation, purification and monitoring of water resources. And most importantly, we will continue to work to ensure that Russia is fairly punished for crimes committed against the environment,” noted First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Elena Kramarenko. Share

What is known about the Water Convention

The Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, or Water Convention, is an international treaty and platform whose members are committed to ensuring the use of water resources that cross the borders of many countries.

Ukraine joined the Water Convention in the year of its adoption — in 1992. Currently, more than 130 countries around the world have joined it.

In October 2021, the Meeting of the Parties elected representatives to the Bureau:

Estonia;

Slovenia;

Kazakhstan;

Germany;

Hungary;

Finland;

Senegal;

Ghani;

Azerbaijan;

France;

Switzerland;

Russian Federation.

Among the main responsibilities of the Bureau are taking measures to develop a work plan for efforts related to water activities, as well as taking initiatives to implement the provisions of the convention.