Ukraine completed repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline — Hungary's reaction
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Ukraine completed repairs to the Druzhba oil pipeline — Hungary's reaction

Druzhba oil pipeline
Читати українською

Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs János Bóka said that Russian oil supplies to Hungary resumed on April 22.

Points of attention

  • Hungary confirms the resumption of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline following Ukraine's completion of repairs, ensuring a crucial energy supply route for the country.
  • Diversification of energy supply routes is essential for increasing national security and competitiveness, especially in times of rising energy prices due to crises in the Middle East.

Hungary confirms resumption of supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline

Boka stated that on April 22, at 11:35 a.m. local time, oil transportation through the Druzhba pipeline from Belarus to Ukraine resumed.

According to him, calculations show that Russian oil could arrive in Hungary as early as this day, but no later than the morning of April 23.

It is vital for Hungary's energy supply that the Druzhba pipeline is operational and that the country can actually benefit from legal, cheap and reliable procurement opportunities through it.

Boca stressed that this is "especially important" in a situation where the crisis in the Middle East has caused energy prices to rise.

In this situation, we were guided by the principle of expanding sources and routes of supply as much as possible, but in no case reducing them. Diversification means greater security for families and economic entities, and only it is able to keep procurement prices at a level that makes the competitiveness of the Hungarian economy and consumer protection possible.

He also noted that blocking a loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros "was not a goal, but a tool for defending interests, which was forced by Ukraine's unscrupulous behavior."

The Ukrainian oil blockade has been broken. It has been proven that Ukraine blocked the transportation of oil for political reasons, as well as that they ran out of money before we ran out of oil. The Hungarian tactic has proven successful.

Earlier, Hungarian MOL announced that it had received a notification from Ukrtransnafta about the completion of repairs to the oil pipeline and readiness to resume transit.

According to MOL, the Ukrainian Ukrtransnafta sent them an official notification about the completion of repair work on the Druzhba oil pipeline and the disappearance of force majeure circumstances that existed since January 27, 2026, as of 6:00 p.m. on April 21.

Ukrtransnafta announced its readiness to resume oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia.

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