Ukraine establishes postgraduate education for medical workers

In Ukraine, for the first time in history, a medical residency is being introduced for post-graduate training of doctors.
The Ministry of Health is introducing medical residency
For the first time in the history of Ukrainian medical education, the Ministry of Health is introducing a medical residency. This is a new stage of postgraduate training for doctors.
It allows them to acquire highly specialized knowledge and skills for independent work. Neurosurgery became the first specialty with which the residency starts.
Training for the first two resident doctors will start in September 2024. They will study until August 2027.
Doctors will receive a stipend of 16,000 hryvnias per month.
To enter the residency, doctors must complete an internship in surgery, orthopaedics, traumatology, or neurology, pass exams, and have a specialist doctor's certificate. They should also have one to three years of work experience in their specialty.
How the education will take place
Training will take place in universities and scientific institutions, which will develop special programs in cooperation with medical associations. The main emphasis is on practical training. The latter will make up 80% of the entire course.
Universities and clinics where residents will study must meet high standards. In particular, they should have modern simulation centers where doctors can practice their skills. Each resident will be accompanied by an experienced supervisor. He will help in studies and work.
In Ukraine, there is already training of doctors through internship and specialization, but its duration does not meet European standards.
After the introduction of the residency, there will no longer be specialization courses for obtaining a neurosurgeon certificate.
