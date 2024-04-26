Two medical facilities in Kyiv are being urgently evacuated due to Russian provocation

A provocative video about two Kyiv hospitals is circulating on the Internet. Patients and staff are currently being evacuated from these institutions.

Two medical facilities are being urgently evacuated in Kyiv due to Russian attack threat

On April 26, in Kyiv, two hospitals located on Bogatyrska Street were urgently evacuated, one of which is a children's hospital.

The Kyiv City State Administration reports this on April 26.

The city urgently begins the evacuation of two hospitals, one of which is a children's hospital, located on Bogatyrska Street. Since a video is widely distributed in the Internet media, where the enemy's attack on these medical facilities is actually announced. And that, allegedly, there are military personnel in these hospitals. Share

This is an absolute lie and provocation of the enemy, which he is trying to use to attack the social infrastructure of the capital.

In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical personnel, the authorities of the capital are now doing everything possible to transport patients and doctors to other medical institutions of the capital.

The Kyiv authorities contacted the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Ministry of Healthcare for help. They were informed about the measures they are taking to preserve the lives and health of patients and hospital staff.

Provocations from Russia: what is known

The Russian occupiers are constantly inventing new and new fakes to destabilise the situation in Ukraine. In particular, false information about the alleged attack on the Sumy region was spread among the latter.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of the Sumy city military administration, emphasised against the background of fakes that no enemy strike groups were detected on the border with the Sumy region.