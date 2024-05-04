According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the maintenance of one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2024 costs the budget 1.2 million hryvnias per year.

How much does it cost to maintain the Ukrainian soldiers?

Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr told Bloomberg that the cost of mobilisation work will depend on:

monthly conscription,

aid receipt factor,

decisions on rotation.

He said that the cost of keeping one soldier unarmed is 1.2 million hryvnias (£24,424).

Overcoming the risks of corruption in the Ministry of Defence

Dzhyhyr also said that the Ministry of Defence has updated its procurement system and strengthened cooperation with NATO.

The new, proven procurement system has helped "eliminate corruption risks".

The ministry now sets procurement policy, controls and checks quality, while two state-owned companies oversee procurement to reduce potential risks.

According to the deputy minister, the MoD has also stepped up its participation in NATO's programme to help countries advance defence reforms and fulfil their anti-corruption commitments.