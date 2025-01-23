Ukraine evacuated three sailors from Houthi captivity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the GUR, conducted a successful operation to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity. They will soon return home.

How the operation to evacuate Ukrainian sailors went

As noted, the Ukrainian sailors were detained in November 2023 during the seizure of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader.

The released sailors are currently safe under the care of Ukrainian diplomats. They are feeling well, have the necessary documents, and are preparing to return to their homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman and its diplomatic department for their support and assistance in the release of citizens.

"We hope for the further development of bilateral relations after the opening of a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine," the ministry noted. Share

According to intelligence information, the released sailors are already on their way to meet their families, after which they will undergo rehabilitation.

The operation lasted over a year and involved a complex negotiation process with the Houthis and other parties involved. The first contact with the captured Ukrainians was established on April 3, 2024, five months after the ship was seized.

What is known about the seizure of the Galaxy Leader vessel?

Recall that in November 2023, Yemeni Houthis seized the Bahamas-flagged cargo ship Galaxy Leader . On board was an international crew, including citizens of Bulgaria, the Philippines, Mexico, and Ukraine. A total of 25 people.

In January 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that four Ukrainian sailors were being held captive by the Houthis, and the state was making efforts to release them.

On January 22, information appeared in Western media about the release of the Galaxy Leader crew, but there was no official confirmation at that time.