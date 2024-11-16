Ukraine Facility program. The European Commission agreed to allocate 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine

The European Commission agreed to allocate 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.
Ukraine will receive more than 4 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Shmyhal thanked the EU for its unwavering support for Ukraine, and also emphasized that despite the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine continues to reform and transform itself for rapprochement with Europe and full membership in the EU.
Where will the 4.2 billion euros received from the EU go?
As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, the funds will be directed to social programs, the humanitarian sphere and other important budget programs.
Instead, military expenditures will continue to be financed exclusively from own resources.
The tranche consists of preferential financing — 2.7 billion euros and a grant — 1.5 billion euros.
Shmyhal reminded that since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided Ukraine with more than 12 billion euros in budget support.
We continue to implement reforms that are essential to our sustainability, development and future. European partners support these efforts. By the end of the year, we expect to receive another tranche of aid, the prime minister added.
