Ukraine Facility program. The European Commission agreed to allocate 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine

The European Commission agreed to allocate 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The European Commission agreed to allocate 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility. The EC gave a positive assessment to the reforms and noted that the government has fulfilled the necessary indicators for receiving this tranche. We are counting on the quick approval of the decision by the Council of the EU. After that, the total amount of support within the Ukraine Facility for this year will amount to 16.1 billion euros. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal thanked the EU for its unwavering support for Ukraine, and also emphasized that despite the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine continues to reform and transform itself for rapprochement with Europe and full membership in the EU.

Where will the 4.2 billion euros received from the EU go?

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, the funds will be directed to social programs, the humanitarian sphere and other important budget programs.

Instead, military expenditures will continue to be financed exclusively from own resources.

The tranche consists of preferential financing — 2.7 billion euros and a grant — 1.5 billion euros.

Shmyhal reminded that since the beginning of the year, the EU has provided Ukraine with more than 12 billion euros in budget support.