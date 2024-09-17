Ukraine will receive an additional 100 million euros in aid from Germany this winter

Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in aid this winter. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbock.

Ukraine will receive additional aid from Germany

As noted, the government made such a decision against the background of a series of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which led to a complete blackout in some parts of Ukraine.

According to the minister, Russia is once again planning "a winter war with the aim of making the lives of people in Ukraine as terrible as possible."

Germany plans to transfer Iris-T and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine

In the coming months, Germany will transfer Iris-T air defense systems and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on September 6 during the Ramstein meeting.

Germany previously transferred three Patriot systems from its own stockpile. Spare parts and rockets were sent along with them.

The total number of Iris-T air defense systems for Ukraine from Germany is 24 systems. Only seven of them have been handed over so far.

We finance (production - ed.) 12 Iris-T SLM and 12 Iris-T SLS systems. In this way, we are financing and transferring a total of 24 Iris-T systems, including missiles, - said Pistorius. Share

Berlin will also transfer 12 Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Kyiv. Six of them will be sent in 2024, and six more in 2025.

The total cost of self-propelled guns, the supply of which was announced by Pistorius, is 150 million euros.

The minister noted that Germany will also hand over demining machines and equipment for bridge construction to Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel are trained at the country's bases.