Currently, Ukraine has already developed a system for effective tracking of air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about Ukraine's new strategy in protecting the sky from attacks by the Russian army

As the journalists of the publication note, at the beginning of the invasion of the criminal army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022, the prospects for the protection of Ukrainian airspace looked bleak, since the radar coverage was not uniform even before the Russian aircraft struck the radar.

However, already 4 days after the start of a full-scale war, a group of Ukrainian developers created a unit called "Technari" and developed an effective system for tracking air attacks by the aggressor country's aircraft.

It is emphasized that the application based on the AI system helps Ukrainians to get information about enemy aerial objects in the sky in one click.

Currently, representatives of the development group plan to process the sounds of potential air threats that are picked up by microphone networks located throughout Ukraine.

The company's work is a small part of the quiet but dramatic Ukrainian experiment in countering air attacks. Several other units already use microphone networks that transmit sounds to Ukrainian air defense operators. These wartime innovations proved to be so successful that other countries may soon follow their example, the publication emphasizes. Share

It is noted that microphone networks have developed significantly over the past two decades.

But the analysis of sound waves for air defense was considered impractical for a long time.

The authors of the article note that Ukrainian microphone networks are much cheaper than radar stations.

The radar is in service with the Armed Forces

They also do not emit signals that could be noticed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Clever engineering can dramatically reduce an aircraft's radar visibility, moving through the air creates sound. Acoustic detection works best at low altitudes, where most combat drones fly

The commander of the US Army Air Forces in Europe, General James Hecker, emphasizes that this technology is viable at an altitude of about 3,000 meters, and the radar can monitor the altitude without interference from the ground.

What is known about effective developments in the field of airspace monitoring

The authors of the article draw attention to the Lviv startup Zvook, which works by placing high-clarity microphones around the city.

The recordings are used to train software to identify the acoustic signatures of threats, which include small UAVs of the Russian occupiers, enemy missiles and aircraft.

The development of Zvook allows you to detect enemy drones at a distance of up to 5 km, cruise missiles - at a distance of 7 km.

For this, the startup's developers use curved "acoustic mirrors" with a diameter of half a meter, which concentrate sound waves on microphones.

Most listening stations have two for a coverage arc of about 200°. Processing takes place on a computer.

The dimensions of the developed stations are said to be smaller than a shoebox.

Their cost is about 500 dollars per unit.

For comparison, a radar capable of detecting a small drone at a distance of 5 km can cost $500,000

The telecommunications company "Kyivstar" installs the Zvook kit on its cell towers free of charge, performs maintenance and transmits data.

In areas without functioning cell towers, the system often hides in the grass without bulky acoustic mirrors to be seen. Power is provided by a battery or a solar panel.

Zvook detections typically appear in the Army's Delta computer program within 12 seconds.

According to Air Force Sergeant Maryan Sulim, who manages the Zvook project, the system's false positive rate is currently about 1.6%.

To provide additional verification, Delta users receive a nine-second clip of the corresponding sound.

Approximately 270 Zvook stations are installed, all transmitting data to the Army.

The radar is often only activated in response to alerts.

For more effective sound source triangulation, Zvook designs a special array of four microphones to connect to listening stations. This should make it possible to determine the direction of sound origin with an accuracy of about 5°.

Another promising project is the development of the secret Ukrainian group of Sky Fortress researchers.

Their system consists of several thousand listening stations, with thousands more planned.

Currently, microphones and computers are also used for listening.

The data is fed into the Ukrainian command and control system known as "Viraj".

According to Ricky Ellison, an analyst familiar with the development of the project, such detection stations have proven to be so effective that they detect most of the low-altitude munitions released by the criminal army of the Russian Federation over Ukraine.

Russian units have begun muting or otherwise altering the acoustic signatures of their drones, but detection algorithms are quickly adapting.

A few weeks ago, the Sky Fortress set was quietly demonstrated at a training ground in Europe. Representatives of 11 NATO countries saw the detection of cruise missiles and drones.

NATO is considering deploying microphones for its air defenses.

Several ministries of defense in the east of the military alliance are already purchasing acoustic equipment for air defense.

Some enterprising Ukrainian technologists are equipping combat drones with microphones to help them match the Russians in dogfights.

Russia also has similar developments. As the authors of the material indicate, we are talking, in particular, about the new Malik microphone system, which is capable of defending the positions of the Russian occupiers on the front line.

It is allegedly capable of detecting Ukrainian military drones at a distance of approximately 330 meters.